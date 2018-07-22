

CTV Windsor





A bright red canoe shouldn’t be hard to spot and Chatham-Kent police are hoping someone from the public can give them a tip.

Police were called to Creek Road in Chatham Saturday about a break and enter.

They say a Canadian Tire red canoe was stolen, along with damage to locks and doors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Sheri Keller at sherrik@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #82824.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.