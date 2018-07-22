Police hope someone has seen stolen red canoe
File photo
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 11:47AM EDT
A bright red canoe shouldn’t be hard to spot and Chatham-Kent police are hoping someone from the public can give them a tip.
Police were called to Creek Road in Chatham Saturday about a break and enter.
They say a Canadian Tire red canoe was stolen, along with damage to locks and doors.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Sheri Keller at sherrik@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #82824.
Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.