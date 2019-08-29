

Windsor police are releasing a photo of a suspect wanted after a theft using distraction techniques.

Police say an elderly woman was robbed of her bank card by a man outside a business on Dougall Road. The Financial Crimes Unit is investigating the theft that took place on Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.

The woman left the business and was approached by the male suspect while seated in her vehicle. Officers say the man that she had dropped money.

The suspect reached into the car to give the victim the money, and it is believed at this time, he was able to gain access to a bank card.

The victim later noticed her bank card missing and reported it to her banking institution.

Police say it was determined that a quantity of money was fraudulently withdrawn from her account.

Through investigation, surveillance footage of the suspect was obtained.

Investigators in the Financial Crimes Unit are seeking any information that may help identify the below picture suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.