Police find missing 13-year-old Windsor girl

Windsor police say a missing 13-year-old girl has been found.

Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan was reported missing on Monday.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information,” said police in a post on social media.

Out of respect for Mackenna and her family, police say no further information will be released at this time.