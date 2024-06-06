Police deter, disrupt and disperse several illegal car rallies over past few weeks

Windsor police say they are stepping up efforts to crackdown on motorists who are using parking lots and other public spaces for unlawful activities, such as racing.

Police say illegal car rallies and drag races aren’t just disruptive, they are also dangerous.

“These unsanctioned gatherings often lead to excessive noise, speeding, and reckless driving that puts both participants and bystanders at risk,” said a social media post from police on Thursday.

Over the last several weeks, police officers have deterred, disrupted, and dispersed several illegal car rallies. Police say many of the participants at these events received significant fines and other penalties.

Police will continue to monitor these gatherings and enforce the law in accordance with the Criminal Code of Canada, Highway Traffic Act, and the Trespass to Property Act.

The Windsor Police Service is urging anyone who encounters an illegal car rally or is aware of an upcoming gathering to contact us at 519-258-6111.