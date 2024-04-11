Police conducting traffic blitzes on these busy Windsor streets

Windsor police are conducting traffic enforcement initiatives at dangerous intersections.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit will be will be targeting these areas:

Dominion Boulevard from Grand Marais to Northwood

Tecumseh Road East from Howard to Dougall

The officers are doing traffic stops with hopes of preventing collisions.

In May 2023, police released a list of the 10 “most dangerous intersections” and informed the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.

The intersections were selected based on data from 2022. It shows which intersections have the highest number of collisions.