    Police conducting traffic blitzes on these busy Windsor streets

    The intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) The intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police are conducting traffic enforcement initiatives at dangerous intersections.

    The Traffic Enforcement Unit will be will be targeting these areas:

    • Dominion Boulevard from Grand Marais to Northwood
    • Tecumseh Road East from Howard to Dougall

    The officers are doing traffic stops with hopes of preventing collisions.

    In May 2023, police released a list of the 10 “most dangerous intersections” and informed the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.

    The intersections were selected based on data from 2022. It shows which intersections have the highest number of collisions.

