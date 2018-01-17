

Windsor police have been cleared of any wrongdoing in a fatal house fire.

Police and firefighters were called to a home at 1022 Ford Blvd on June 21, 2016 where a 47-year-old man was injured and later died in hospital.

The province's Special Investigations Unit looked into the incident and determined the man set the fire prior to police arriving on scene. There was also a brief interaction between an officer and a man inside the home.

The SIU has determined the man died of smoke inhalation and other factors.

SIU Director Tony Loparco has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the police officer.

Loparco adds the police officers risked their safety, despite the hazards, in an attempt to save the man’s life.

At the time of the fire, witnesses told CTV News they heard a loud explosion inside the garage, and the fire spread to the home.

Three police officers were also taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after the incident.

Damage to 1022 Ford Blvd is estimated at $325,000, while a neighbouring home at 1028 suffered $20,000 in damages.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.