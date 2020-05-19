WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 39-year-old Chatham man is facing multiple drug and firearm charges after police seized $3,000 worth of illicit substances.

According to a news release from the Chatham-Kent police, the man was arrested and found to be in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA-ecstasy and oxycodone.

The drugs seized have a street value of around $3,000. The man was arrested on five counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking.

Police also found an air-powered fire arm revolver, $896 in cash, a digital scale, dime bags and a gold watch.

The man had been sentenced to a probation order on Jan. 16, with one of the conditions being he was prohibited from possessing any firearm.

He now faces eight charges in relation to the firearm.

Police say the man was held for bail.