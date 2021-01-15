WINDSOR, ONT. -- Point Pelee National Park will reopen on Saturday.

Park management says they will resume hours of 7 a.m. in the morning until sunset daily.

Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and encourages all visitors to respect current provincial restrictions.

The park closed to visitors on Jan. 7 and wasn't expected to reopen until the Jan. 21 to allow a deer cull carried out by Caldwell First Nation.

However, both staff and Caldwell members decided to end activities early to align with recent provincial lockdown measures.

Parks Canada uses the deer reduction operation to help maintain the health of the forest and savannah ecosystems, including planting native Carolinian species and removing invasive plants.

A spokesperson with Parks Canada says throughout Canada, protected areas like Point Pelee National Park have an important role to play in helping protect and restore healthy, resilient ecosystems and contributing to the recovery of species at risk.