Windsor police and Essex County OPP officers are teaming up to combat distracted driving.

Officers conducted distracted driving enforcement as part of Operation "STATS" on Tuesday.

Plain-clothed officers were used to spot offenders at or near the intersections of Manning Road and Amy Croft Drive in Lakeshore and Division Road and Walker Road in Windsor.

Police say 52 tickets were processed that day and now more than 225 have been levied for the initiative.

The OPP say they will continue to uphold a zero tolerance approach for offences involving cellular devices and other distracted driving offences ensuring safer commutes for its residents and visitors.