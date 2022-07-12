Pets perish in Erieau house fire

Pets perish in Erieau house fire

Fire crews battle a blaze at 18878 Erieau Rd. on July 11, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services) Fire crews battle a blaze at 18878 Erieau Rd. on July 11, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says

Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver