Petro family’s last lap at Malden Park

Jeri Marques was sad to be doing her last lap at the Heartbreaker Challenge, “If it kept going I would keep coming.”

She has been a big fan of the event since its inception in 2013.

“This is the best event that I've ever done. I love it so much. Sad it's done but I'm happy I was able to be a part of it all eight years.” Marques said.

The Heartbreaker Challenge was started by the Petro family to help raise awareness and funds for the Cardiac, Stroke, and Pulmonary Rehab programs at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

“This has been a long journey and a great journey,” said Jason Petro.

The journey started 20 years ago with a 5k walk and moved into fashion shows, golf tournaments, car shows, and the Heartbreaker Challenge.

“We've done it all. It's time to wrap things up,” said Jason.

The Petro family has raised over $900,000 through their eight events and will leave a legacy behind.

“We were actually able to meet our goal of creating a multi-disciplinary cardiac, stroke, and pulmonary rehabilitation facility at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare,” Heidi Petro said.

Over 10,000 people have helped, including the participants who enjoyed the grit of the event, which featured 25 obstacles.

“It’s been a great time getting teams together for a good cause,” said 5-time Heartbreaker Kelly Dobranski. “Because we work at Hôtel-Dieu it’s nice to support as well.”

Deanna Piazza has enjoyed the challenge of the Heartbreaker, “It’s fun. You’re out with your friends all day and you’re helping your community at the same time and you get to get dirty in the process so that’s a lot of fun as well.”

The event now becomes a memory but the work continues at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare as the Foundation now shifts focus.

“Right now, the hospital has identified a need to expand and relocate our outpatient rehab facility so that is something the foundation is looking to support,” said Barb Sebben, executive director of the foundation. “We’ve already done some work to kinda move that space out, open it up and that’s gonna be what you’re going to hear from us in the next little bit.”