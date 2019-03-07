

Chris Campbell, CTV Windsor





More than four thousand signatures have been collected since a Windsor woman started a petition to save the South Cameron woodlot.

As CTV News reported last week, the Ford PC government removed a special wetland designation from nearly 50 acres in the woodlot.

Mayor Drew Dilkens advocated it had been previously protected by error, and applauded the move.

But Kaitlin Kennedy wants the mayor to know that some residents want the land to remain protected.

“It’s weird that this land is being posted for potential development when there's tons of other vacant land that could be chosen,” says Kennedy in an interview with CTV Windsor. “It's a bit weird that this land in particular is on the chopping block.”

Kennedy has started a petition called "Protect Windsor Wetlands.”

She calls it a quality of life issue, saying trees play a vital role in mitigating flood waters.

Flood-prone residents in the area are worried that developing an inner-city woodlot will enhance the flood risk.

City council has also listed flood prevention and tree coverage as two of its top priorities for 2019.