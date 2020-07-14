NEWS -- The mayor of Pelee Island says his feelings have changed since township council requested the federal government loosen border restrictions to include property owners.

Raymond Durocher says council made the formal request about a month ago.

The idea was to include foreign property owners as essential travelers, which would allow them to cross the border to maintain their properties.

However, Durocher says much has changed since then as numbers of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise stateside.

Durocher reports there have been no COVID-19 cases reported on the island, adding, “I would like to keep it that way.”

Durocher says Americans own 40 per cent of the island properties, but he adds the properties don’t appear neglected or rundown.

For the most part he says many property owners hired workers who are looking after lawns and repairs.

In addition, some neighbourly islanders are keeping up appearances, as Durocher says, “it’s an island, after all.”