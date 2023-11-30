WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Ouellette

    Police closed a section of Ouellette Avenue from Ellis to Hanna in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Police closed a section of Ouellette Avenue from Ellis to Hanna in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a vehicle on Ouellette Avenue.

    It happened at 1:32 p.m. on Thursday.

    Police have closed a section of Ouellette Avenue from Ellis to Hanna both northbound and southbound.

    Officers say the condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

    The crash is under investigation.

