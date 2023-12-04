WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in south Windsor crash

    Windsor Police Car. Windsor Police Car.

    Windsor police say a 35-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in south Windsor.

    The Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision that took place on Sunday shortly after 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of Everts Ave.

    Through the investigation, officers say they learned that a vehicle travelling northbound on Everts struck a pedestrian from behind.

    The 35-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News