Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in south Windsor crash

Windsor police say a 35-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in south Windsor.

The Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision that took place on Sunday shortly after 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of Everts Ave.

Through the investigation, officers say they learned that a vehicle travelling northbound on Everts struck a pedestrian from behind.

The 35-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.