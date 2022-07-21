Pedestrian struck near downtown Windsor: police
Pedestrian struck near downtown Windsor: police
A portion of Wyandotte Street west is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
The extent of the injuries are unknown and the investigation is in its initial stages.A pedestrian was struck on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont., on July 21, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
Wyandotte Street is closed in both directions between Caron Avenue and Janette Avenue
Witnesses are asked to contact Windsor police with case number 22-64599.
