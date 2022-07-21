Pedestrian struck near downtown Windsor: police

A portion of Wyandotte Street west is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

The extent of the injuries are unknown and the investigation is in its initial stages. A pedestrian was struck on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont., on July 21, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Wyandotte Street is closed in both directions between Caron Avenue and Janette Avenue

Witnesses are asked to contact Windsor police with case number 22-64599.