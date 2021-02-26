WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries after a pedestrian was struck in a west Windso parking lot Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a shopping centre in the 2400-block of Tecumseh Road West around 4 p.m.

One person was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries.

There is no word if any charges were laid and police cleared the scene by 7 p.m.