Pedestrian struck in West Windsor parking lot
Published Friday, February 26, 2021 7:19AM EST
Windsor police on scene at a west Windsor parking lot where a pedestrian was struck. (Source: @_OnLocation_ via Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries after a pedestrian was struck in a west Windso parking lot Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a shopping centre in the 2400-block of Tecumseh Road West around 4 p.m.
One person was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries.
There is no word if any charges were laid and police cleared the scene by 7 p.m.