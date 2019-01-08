Pedestrian hit by vehicle in east Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 11:03AM EST
Windsor police say a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on Wyandotte Street East.
It took place between Pillette Road and Dawson Road Tuesday morning.
Police say the elderly woman is doing okay and injuries are not life-threatening.
The road has been re-opened.