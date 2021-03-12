WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent OPP say a pedestrian has died after getting hit by a transport truck on Highway 401.

Police responded to a collision on Highway 401 westbound just east of Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent on Friday around 6:40 a.m.

Officers say a transport truck struck a pedestrian who has been pronounced deceased. The transport truck driver was not injured.

Highway 401 remains open although there are lane restrictions while the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) assist with the investigation.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any person with information is being urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.