    Pedestrian dies after getting struck by train in Lakeshore

    OPP reporting an 'increased police presence' in the area of Old Tecumseh Road and County Road 22 at the Via Rail tracks on March 20, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) OPP reporting an 'increased police presence' in the area of Old Tecumseh Road and County Road 22 at the Via Rail tracks on March 20, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)
    Essex County OPP say a pedestrian has died after getting struck by a train in Lakeshore.

    On Wednesday at 6 a.m., the Lakeshore Detachment received a report of a collision near Old Tecumseh Road in the community of Puce.

    Members of Lakeshore Fire Rescue, OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS attended the Via Rail tracks between Old Tecumseh Road and Puce Road.

    Police say investigation determined that a pedestrian was struck by a train and pronounced deceased at the scene.

    There was a police presence in the area, but no roads were closed for the investigation.

    Lakeshore OPP, Vial Rail Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner continue to investigate.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can provide an online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

