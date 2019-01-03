

Windsor police say a woman has died after getting hit by a car in the east end last month.

Officers responded to the intersection of Banwell Road and Tecumseh Road East for report of a pedestrian struck by a car on Tuesday, Dec. 18, around 9:30 a.m.

On Jan. 2, officers confirmed the woman involved in this incident passed away.

The case remains open and is being investigated as a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com