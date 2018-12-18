Pedestrian taken to hospital after getting hit by vehicle on Tecumseh Road
Emergency crews were called to the crash around 9:30 a.m. in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 1:10PM EST
Windsor police have closed the eastbound lanes of Tecumseh Road at Banwell Road after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Emergency crews were called to the crash around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the pedestrian has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Re-opening time for the eastbound lanes hasn't been determined yet.