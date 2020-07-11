LONDON, ONT. -- The weather finally cooperated for Kingsville’s first Open Streets.

The event is hoped to be a way for the business community to welcome back residents and visitors, since Kingsville entered stage 2 on Tuesday.

"This really helps us," says Shane Harrison, General Manager of The Grove Brew House.

"We’d be stuck in stage one and skip to phase three, so I think short term it’s a great idea and I think moving forward for the town of Kingsville it’s nothing but positive in terms of bringing tourists here," Harrison tells CTV Windsor.

Parts of Division Road and Main Street will be closed every weekend in the summer, to allow businesses more patio space.

In total, ten businesses are taking part in Open Streets this weekend.