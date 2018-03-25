

CTV Windsor





A flood watch has been issued for parts of Windsor and Essex.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says strong winds blowing out of the east-northeast mean that there are local susceptible flood areas.

They include the east limits of the City of Windsor, the Towns of Tecumseh and Lakeshore on Lake St.Clair and the eastern shorelines of the Municipality of Leamington and Pelee Island on Lake Erie.

It says the forecast calls for continued winds out of the east-northeast at 30 kilometers with gusts to 50 kilometers and that means the possibility of nearshore flooding, erosion and damaging waves.

In addition, the wind speed and direction will have the effect of elevating water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie and the Detroit River.

Significantly elevated water levels increase the possibility for damage to existing docks and shoreline facilities on private lands and within marinas, the authority says.

The advisory is in effect until Monday.