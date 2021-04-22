WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged two Windsor men and launched a homicide investigation into the shooting death of a Blenheim man.

Officers responded to a shooting at a residence in Blenheim Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

“Last night, our frontline officers responded to a very serious and dynamic situation,” says Det Sgt Gabe Tetrault. “Within minutes of the initial call, officers methodically and courageously identified, located and apprehended armed and dangerous criminals all the while preserving valuable evidence and maintaining public safety. This was teamwork at its finest - a testament to the value of good training and commitment to duty.”

Through investigation, police learned that two men, known to the homeowner, attended the residence.

Police say following a verbal disturbance outside, one of the men discharged a firearm, striking the homeowner’s friend, who was at the residence.

The victim, a 20-year-old Blenheim man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects fled the scene, however police located the vehicle within minutes on Communications Road.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver immediately surrendered himself to police. Police say the passenger moved into the driver’s seat and fled.

Police pursued the vehicle and a high-risk traffic stop was initiated on Kent Bridge Road. The man was taken into custody without incident and the firearm was recovered.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Branch and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate.

“As members of our Major Crime Unit take over the investigation, I would like reassure the public that we believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety,” says Tetrault. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those involved in this tragic incident.”

A post-mortem has been scheduled for Thursday in London.

Both suspects, 19-year-old men from Windsor, have been charged with murder and attempted murder. They have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #284. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.