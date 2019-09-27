TECUMSEH - Essex County OPP are looking for a certain witness after a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh sent three people to hospital.

Police want to speak to the driver of a vehicle believed to have witnessed the crash on Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 3 and Walker Road.

Investigators believe that the driver of a vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 3 behind the involved black SUV may be able to offer evidence to this investigation.

Out of the three people who were sent to hospital, two suffered serious injuries.

The intersection of Highway 3 and Walker Road was closed for approximately four hours while the investigation was completed.

Police ask that the driver of the mentioned vehicle or any other witness to this collision, contact them immediately to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Essex County Detachment at 519-723-2491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.