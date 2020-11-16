WINDSOR, ONT. -- A cohort of 11 students has been dismissed from FJ Brennan Catholic School after the board received confirmation of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School board learned of the case late Monday afternoon and have notified the affected students to not attend school Tuesday. The 11 students were dismissed at the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

“We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children,” WECDSB communications coordinator Stephen Fields said in a news release.

Fields says the board has been working with the health unit by providing lists of staff and students who may have been directly affected. The health unit is contacting any individuals who may have been affected and will provide them with directions to follow.

The school board sent a voice message to the entire school community Monday evening reassuring parents if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children can attend school as usual.

Follow-up letters will be sent home with students when they are dismissed from school Tuesday.

Parents have been advised to continue to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms each day and to call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are sick.

Updates are available on the WECDSB website.