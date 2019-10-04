Pam Mizuno named new Windsor police chief
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announces Pam Mizuno as new Windsor Police Chief at St. Gabriel school in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 9:41AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 4, 2019 10:39AM EDT
The Windsor Police Service has named a new chief.
Pam Mizuno was announced as chief on Friday morning by Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor.
Mizuno is the first woman to hold the position in the 152 year history of Windsor police.
She has been acting as interim chief since Al Frederick's retirement on June 30.
At June's police services board meeting, Dilkens said three candidates were short listed for the job.