The Windsor Police Service has named a new chief.

Pam Mizuno was announced as chief on Friday morning by Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor.

Mizuno is the first woman to hold the position in the 152 year history of Windsor police.

She has been acting as interim chief since Al Frederick's retirement on June 30.

At June's police services board meeting, Dilkens said three candidates were short listed for the job.