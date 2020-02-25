WINDSOR, ONT. -- Whether they call it Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday, Paczki Day or Pancake Day, many Windsor-Essex residents are indulging.

Bakeries across the region have been frying up paczki since the early hours on Tuesday.

Valarie Blak-Gil of Blak’s Bakery says they opened the doors at 6 a.m., and expect to sell about 35,000 Paczki.

It’s the busiest day of the year, but also a special time for the family as they celebrate 102 years in business.

The typical paczki weighs in at 400-500 calories containing 25 grams of fat.

Over at Nana’s Bakery, patrons can buy a 300-calorie flavour-filled doughnut called a lowczki.

Owner Doug Romanek says they are celebrating 10 years of the lower calorie treat.

Shrove Tuesday sees Christians celebrate ahead of Ash Wednesday and the beginning of lent.

Many schools across the region are taking part in Pancake Day, including St. Pius in Tecumseh. Students learn the pancakes are a treat ahead of giving up something for the 40-days of lent.