Paczki mania has hit Windsor.

Shrove Tuesday sees Catholics celebrate ahead of Ash Wednesday and the beginning of lent.

Many people may know the day as Pancake Tuesday or Paczki day.

Bakeries across the region have been frying up the delicacy since the early hours on Tuesday.

Doors opened to long line-ups at Blak’s Bakery starting at 6 a.m.

Valarie Blak-Gil of Blak's says Pazcki Day is the single busiest of the year for the Windsor staple, where nearly 40,000 Paczki will be sold Tuesday alone.

“For us our bakers started last night at 8 o'clock last night and even still we can't keep up,” says Blak-Gil

The Shrove Tuesday tradition is good business across the city, including Windsor’s European Market.

“This is the most accumulation of customers in one day, except Christmas maybe,” says manager Kinga Banasik.

One woman makes the trip from Chatham every year for her paczki.

“Because they're the best paczkis in Ontario,” she says. “They really are.”

While there has been a lot of conversation over the years over which filling is best, plum versus custard, there hasn't been a lot of conversation over which finish is best, powder or glaze?

