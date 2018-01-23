

CTV Windsor





Anyone needing emergency room services at Windsor Regional Hospital can expect longer than normal wait times due to a “dramatic surge” in patient volumes.

Hospital officials warned of the increased wait times early Tuesday morning as staff members were informed that the last 24 to 48 hours had seen both the Met and Ouellette Campus operate at overcapacity.

In an email to staff President and CEO David Musyj noted that they are seeing an increase in patients suffering from flu symptoms, and respiratory issues.

“If you come to the emergency department and you don't have an emergency situation, you're going to be waiting hours," says Musyj.

The Met Campus is currently at 118 per cent capacity and the Ouellette Campus is at 104 per cent.

Musyj notes the buildup of patients has been constant since the new year but that the last 24 to 48 hours has seen a dramatic increase.

“The volumes we are seeing now are the highest we've seen all winter," says Musyj.

The overcrowding issues are also having an impact on Essex-Windsor EMS.

Chief Bruce Krauter tells CTV Windsor there was a 20-minute period on Monday night when no ambulances were available, a situation termed “code black.”

According to Krauter, that wasn't the first time that has happened this winter.

Krauter warns if emergency rooms remain overcrowded, paramedics may be forced to transfer patients to another hospital in another town.

“You have to understand that when the ambulance arrives, you may not have a choice what facility you go to,” says Krauter. “If you like to go to Windsor Regional, Ouellette campus and they're busy, it makes no sense to take you there because you'll sit on their stretcher 4-5-6 hours."

Musyj insists they are working on ways to ease the ER backlog, but they also expect this flu season to last longer than normal.

The problem has not impacted the operating room yet, but hospital officials admit that may happen if more beds are needed.

The only hospital in Southern Ontario not at or above capacity at this time is the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.