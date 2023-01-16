Over 100 new jobs coming to Windsor-Essex

More than 100 new jobs are coming to the Windsor-Essex area thanks to a $10 million boost aimed at helping three manufacturing companies plan for growth.

When Member of Parliament Filomena Tassi visited Caps Canada in Lakeshore Monday, she told the large gathering they had a “fantastic problem” while announcing the company would be the recipient of $5 million.

“It's investing in companies that are really gonna take it to the next level, that we know are gonna be success, that are gonna create those good paying jobs,” said Tassi.

Tassi is the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. She opened up the government purse to help Caps Canada expand automated production and help boost capacity while meeting the growing demand for their capsules.

“The purpose of the expansion is two-fold,” said Tom Breshamer, general manager of Caps Canada.

For one, the company is preparing for future growth while keeping up with current demand. Secondly, a new portion of a Caps Canada building awaits the arrival of four new machines which will allow the company to increase their offerings to customers.

“We can also carry more sizes from the very smallest capsules to the very largest and depending on the need from our customer we can run multiple machines on various sizes,” he said.

Monday’s investment will see one of their two facilities grow by over 14,000 square feet with the addition of 50 highly skilled jobs.

Earlier in the day, Tassi also announced the investment of $5.3 million between two very different companies expected to create another 55 jobs.

Uni-Fab, located in Leamington, is one of the largest metal fabricators in Southern Ontario while Cedar Valley Selections in Oldcastle manufactures ready to eat salad dressings and pita chips.

“FedDev and with this announcement just recognizes the tremendous hard work, ingenuity that is across so many different sectors in our community,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczuk. “That is our strength. The diversity of manufacturing and production in this community.”