Ouellette Avenue reopens after 'hazmat incident' at apartment building

Windsor fire and police were on scene of a ‘hazmat incident’ at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue.

Ouellette was closed between Erie Street and Elliott Street on Thursday. It has since reopened.

Windsor fire officials say they responded to a working fire in the 900 block of Ouellette. A short time later, the fire was reported to be under control. Investigators were attending the building.

There was also a fire in the same building a day earlier.

The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice.