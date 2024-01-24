Rescue made during downtown Windsor fire

Windsor fire crews have made a rescue while battling a blaze in downtown Windsor.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Ouellette Ave. near Erie Street around 7:30 a.m.

About 30 minutes later the fire was declared out and crews were conducting ventilation and overhaul.

There is no word on the status of the person or people rescued and officials are still looking into the cause and a damage estimate.

More details will be provided as they become available.