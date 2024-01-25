Ouellette Avenue closed for 'hazmat incident' at apartment building

Windsor fire and police are on scene of a ‘hazmat incident’ at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue.

Ouellette is closed between Erie Street and Elliott Street on Thursday.

Windsor fire officials say they responded to a working fire in the 900 block of Ouellette. A short time later, the fire was reported to be under control. Investigators will be attending the building.

There was also a fire in the same building a day earlier.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.