WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ouellette Avenue closed for 'hazmat incident' at apartment building

    Windsor fire and police are on scene of a ‘hazmat incident’ at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Jan.25, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Windsor fire and police are on scene of a ‘hazmat incident’ at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Jan.25, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor fire and police are on scene of a ‘hazmat incident’ at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue.

    Ouellette is closed between Erie Street and Elliott Street on Thursday.

    Windsor fire officials say they responded to a working fire in the 900 block of Ouellette. A short time later, the fire was reported to be under control. Investigators will be attending the building.

    There was also a fire in the same building a day earlier.

    The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

