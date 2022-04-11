Organization calls for renewed commitment to Great Lakes health 50 years after signing of Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement

Two drake Mallard ducks fly over Lake Erie near the Cleveland shoreline on April 1, 2014, in Cleveland.(Mark Duncan / AP Photo) Two drake Mallard ducks fly over Lake Erie near the Cleveland shoreline on April 1, 2014, in Cleveland.(Mark Duncan / AP Photo)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crypto review, fertility funds, studying COVID effects: The odds and ends in 2022 budget

The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver