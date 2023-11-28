WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP want to identify this man after a Kingsville break-in

    Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying an individual related to a break and enter in Kingsville. (Source: OPP)

    Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying an individual related to a break and enter in Kingsville.

    Police say it took place earlier this month.

    A photo of the man was released on social media, but no other details.

    If you can help identify this person, call Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

