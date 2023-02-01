OPP seize firearm, drugs, and crossbow from Essex home

An Essex man is facing multiple charges after OPP seized drugs, a crossbow, and gun during a search Tuesday.

Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), members and the Canine unit searched the home on 3rd Concession Road.

During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine as well as the weapons.

Police charged 39-year-old Victor Sousa with the following:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (Eight Counts)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition (Three Counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Windsor.

If you have information on this or any other crimes, OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com