KINGSVILLE, Ont. – Essex County OPP are seeking witnesses after a gunshot hit the side of a building in Kingsville.

Police received a report of mischief to a commercial building on Main Street West on Nov. 10.

Through investigation officers determined that sometime overnight on Nov. 9, a firearm was discharged into the side of the building.

OPP say nobody was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

OPP are asking anyone that may have heard or witnessed anything in the area of Main Street West over-night last Saturday evening, to call the Kingsville detachment at 519-733-2345.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.