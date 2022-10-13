OPP seek suspects after break-in at Tecumseh business

Essex County OPP are looking for two suspects after tools were stolen during a break-in in Tecumseh.

Officers were dispatched to a business on Lesperance Road for the report of a break and enter on Thursday around 3:32 a.m.

Police say it was determined that two individuals gained entry to the building and took power tools and a generator. Officers were dispatched to a business on Lesperance Road for the report of a break and enter in Tecumseh, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Source: OPP)

A security camera shows two individuals inside the business.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.