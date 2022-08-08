OPP searching for missing Lakeshore, Ont. woman

OPP are concerned for the wellbeing of a woman from Lakeshore who was last seen late Monday morning.

According to a press release from Essex County OPP, 57-year-old Simmone McAuley was last seen at her residence on Monday morning at approximately 11:56 a.m. in the Russel Woods area in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Police are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as a Caucasian female, 5’3” in height, approximately 150lbs, with shoulder-length blonde hair. Police say she left the residence on foot wearing a black sundress, sandals and carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.