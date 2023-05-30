OPP officer from Lakeshore mourned by hockey community
Members of the Belle River hockey community say they are in ‘complete disbelief’ over the death of OPP officer with ties to the region.
Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau, who died near Woodstock, Ont., on Monday after being involved in an on-duty accident, was originally from Lakeshore.Flags are at half staff at the OPP detachment in Belle River, the hometown of Const. Steve Tourangeau who died on May 29, 2023 in an accident near Woodstock. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
“It's heartbreaking that we lose such a such a good person,” childhood friend Evan Carrick told CTV News Tuesday. “He had honesty, integrity. He had loyalty.”
Tourangeau’s cruiser collided with an empty school bus on Oxford Road 22 and Highway 59 Monday morning.OPP officers salute as the body of Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau is removed from the scene of a crash in Oxford County on May 29, 2023. (CTV News)
According to police, the bus driver also died as a result of the accident.
Carrick says he was “stunned” when he heard the news.
“He (Const. Tourangeau) comes from such a good-hearted family and he was such a good hearted person. And those are the type of police officers that we cherish. And that's why this is so tough,” said Carrick, who met Tourangeau when he was a young boy.
“His mom and my mom worked at Stevenson transport so they were bus drivers together. So growing up, my mom and his mom became friends and kind of pushed us into hanging out together.”
Carrick describes Tourangeau as “genuine” even when he was a young boy.
“Those people are so rare and they're so cherished,” he said.
When they were teenagers, Carrick and Tourangeau played on the same team with the Belle River Canadiens Junior ‘C’ hockey team in the early 2000’s.Belle River Canadiens Junior C Hockey 2007-08. (Source: Submitted to CTV News)
“(It) didn't matter how much ice time he got or (who) scored the goals. It was all about just winning together as a family and a team,” said Carrick. “He kind of exemplified just what it was to be a teammate and to be a good person.”
“Steve was an outstanding teammate and one of the most coachable players I have coached,” head coach George Winter told CTV News in a written statement. “Everyone of his teammates loved him which is the greatest compliment you could receive. He will be greatly missed. Steve has touched and impacted many lives.”
As adults, Carrick said he then had the “honour” to work with Tourangeau as an auxiliary officer with the Windsor Police Service.
“He was built to be a police officer. He was exactly what the community wanted out of a police officer,” said Carrick, who said his friend always had patience when working in any situation with any resident.
Carrick would eventually become a financial advisor when Tourangeau was hired by the OPP.
He was currently working out of the Perth County detachment, “putting in his time”, until according to Carrick, Tourangeau would have loved to return to Belle River to work for the OPP in his hometown.
Tourangeau was 35 years old and he leaves behind a wife and three young boys.Family of Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau. (Source: GoFundMe.com) A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
BREAKING | Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
Liberals still have faith in David Johnston's work on foreign meddling: House leader
Government House leader Mark Holland says the federal Liberals still have faith in the man they appointed to investigate the issue of foreign interference in Canadian elections.
LIVE SOON | Blue Jays pitcher to hold press conference after sharing controversial video on Instagram
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass is set to address the media following the controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video he shared on his Instagram.
Federal politicians congratulate Alberta's Danielle Smith on election win
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her election win, after she called out his 'harmful' energy policies in her victory speech.
151 homes damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has damaged more than 200 structures, 151 of which are homes, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
Top AI CEOs, experts raise 'risk of extinction' from AI
Top artificial intelligence executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the 'risk of extinction from AI,' which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
Kitchener
-
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Communities in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver killed in crash
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
SIU investigating after man shot by Brantford police officer
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Brantford police officer shot a 27-year-old man.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Communities in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver killed in crash
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
A sweet success: 11-year-old boy’s cotton candy business takes off in Grand Bend, Ont.
Fin Pearson-Ross is becoming known for his cotton candy business along the Grand Bend strip, and the 11-year-old entrepreneur shows no signs of slowing down.
-
Possible match found for 'Babs' the dog
Babs the dog may have found her forever home after a London couple brought her home Monday night for a trial stay.
Barrie
-
Vehicle fire shuts down part of Highway 400
Traffic came to a stop on Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon after a U-Haul van caught fire.
-
These Simcoe County streets are listed as the worst in Central Ontario
Five Simcoe County roads ranked as the worst in Central Ontario in the annual CAA's Worst Roads campaign.
-
'Serious incident' in the Town of the Blue Mountains 'resolved peacefully:' OPP
Provincial police say a "serious incident" in the Town of the Blue Mountains has "resolved peacefully."
Northern Ontario
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway closed again
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Ontario mayor wants to change 'O Canada' lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.
Ottawa
-
Shopify faces class action over severance offered to recently laid off staff
A class-action lawsuit alleges Shopify Inc. reneged on a deal it offered some employees who were laid off in a recent round of cuts.
-
Carling Avenue still the worst road in Ottawa according to annual poll
Despite efforts from the city of Ottawa to make repairs, Carling Avenue reigns supreme as the worst road in Ottawa, and one of the worst in Ontario.
-
Firefighters battle roof fire overnight in Metcalfe
Ottawa firefighters encountered a challenging fire in Metcalfe overnight.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Blue Jays pitcher to hold press conference after sharing controversial video on Instagram
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass is set to address the media following the controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video he shared on his Instagram.
-
Woman who allegedly fled Canada after fatal shooting arrested again
A woman who allegedly fled the country following the fatal shooting of a man more than two years ago has been arrested for breaching her bail conditions, police say.
Montreal
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
Montreal is spending $30 million to expand and improve bike paths
The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it would develop over four dozen projects aimed at expanding and improving the metropolis's bike path network. The 53 projects estimated to cost $30 million will develop and upgrade 59.1 kilometres in the cycling network, spanning 14 boroughs and four other municipalities, the city said in a news release.
-
Language Commissioner: Air Canada received three times as many complaints as usual
Air Canada has been the subject of three times as many complaints under the Official Languages Act as in a typical year, reveals the latest report from Canada's Commissioner of Official Languages, Raymond Théberge.
Atlantic
-
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
-
151 homes damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has damaged more than 200 structures, 151 of which are homes, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
-
Some Halifax residents say they received confusing communication amid wildfire
As wildfires grew and traveled through the suburban area northwest of Halifax, some of the 16,000 evacuated residents say they received confusing advice about what to do.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
-
Man fatally stabbed on Burrows Avenue; homicide unit investigating
A 22-year-old man has died following an early morning stabbing in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
-
Violent crime in Winnipeg reaches highest level in 13 years: report
The number of crimes in Winnipeg increased by more than 25 per cent in 2022, which includes a record number of homicides, a spike in the use of bear spray as a weapon, and an uptick in property crimes.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in human trafficking investigation involving 15-year-old girl
A 21-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges related to human trafficking after he allegedly sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl.
-
Even with majority, UCP's Copping, Nixon and Milliken lose seats in Calgary
Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party won the election last night but the Alberta NDP made some inroads in Calgary, the city where most of the month-long campaign was fought.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
Edmonton
-
23 additional charges laid in series of carjackings, crashes in Edmonton
The man who allegedly caused a number of crashes and committed violent carjackings in Edmonton earlier this month is facing an additional 23 charges.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
NDP sweep of Edmonton confirmed; Madu out as minister with fall to Ip in southwest
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
Vancouver
-
Resource crisis at Surrey hospital leads to 1 newborn death and countless near misses: frontline workers
A group of women’s health providers at Surrey Memorial Hospital is the latest working on the frontline to raise alarms about British Columbia’s deteriorating healthcare system.
-
Decision on controversial Vancouver Chinatown condo project pushed back
It will be at least two more weeks before any decision can be made on a condo development in the heart of Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood.
-
Dozens of firefighters battling out-of-control blaze near Sayward, B.C.
Fifty-five firefighters have descended on the northern Vancouver Island village of Sayward, where an out-of-control wildfire exploded in size Monday night, becoming the largest fire of the season for British Columbia's coastal region.