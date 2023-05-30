OPP officer from Lakeshore mourned by hockey community

Members of the Belle River hockey community say they are in ‘complete disbelief’ over the death of OPP officer with ties to the region.

Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau, who died near Woodstock, Ont., on Monday after being involved in an on-duty accident, was originally from Lakeshore. Flags are at half staff at the OPP detachment in Belle River, the hometown of Const. Steve Tourangeau who died on May 29, 2023 in an accident near Woodstock. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

“It's heartbreaking that we lose such a such a good person,” childhood friend Evan Carrick told CTV News Tuesday. “He had honesty, integrity. He had loyalty.”

Tourangeau’s cruiser collided with an empty school bus on Oxford Road 22 and Highway 59 Monday morning. OPP officers salute as the body of Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau is removed from the scene of a crash in Oxford County on May 29, 2023. (CTV News)

According to police, the bus driver also died as a result of the accident.

Carrick says he was “stunned” when he heard the news.

“He (Const. Tourangeau) comes from such a good-hearted family and he was such a good hearted person. And those are the type of police officers that we cherish. And that's why this is so tough,” said Carrick, who met Tourangeau when he was a young boy.

“His mom and my mom worked at Stevenson transport so they were bus drivers together. So growing up, my mom and his mom became friends and kind of pushed us into hanging out together.”

Carrick describes Tourangeau as “genuine” even when he was a young boy.

“Those people are so rare and they're so cherished,” he said.

When they were teenagers, Carrick and Tourangeau played on the same team with the Belle River Canadiens Junior ‘C’ hockey team in the early 2000’s. Belle River Canadiens Junior C Hockey 2007-08. (Source: Submitted to CTV News)

“(It) didn't matter how much ice time he got or (who) scored the goals. It was all about just winning together as a family and a team,” said Carrick. “He kind of exemplified just what it was to be a teammate and to be a good person.”

“Steve was an outstanding teammate and one of the most coachable players I have coached,” head coach George Winter told CTV News in a written statement. “Everyone of his teammates loved him which is the greatest compliment you could receive. He will be greatly missed. Steve has touched and impacted many lives.”

As adults, Carrick said he then had the “honour” to work with Tourangeau as an auxiliary officer with the Windsor Police Service.

“He was built to be a police officer. He was exactly what the community wanted out of a police officer,” said Carrick, who said his friend always had patience when working in any situation with any resident.

Carrick would eventually become a financial advisor when Tourangeau was hired by the OPP.

He was currently working out of the Perth County detachment, “putting in his time”, until according to Carrick, Tourangeau would have loved to return to Belle River to work for the OPP in his hometown.

Tourangeau was 35 years old and he leaves behind a wife and three young boys. Family of Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau. (Source: GoFundMe.com) A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.