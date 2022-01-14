OPP officer charged in shooting death after SIU investigation

SIU and OPP vehicles are seen where a car rests in the ditch along Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News) SIU and OPP vehicles are seen where a car rests in the ditch along Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories