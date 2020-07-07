WINDSOR, ONT. -- A racial slur was spray-painted on a walkway in Lakeshore, the OPP is now reaching out to the public to help identify who was responsible.

Police say sometime overnight on Sunday, July 5 to Monday morning someone used blue spray paint to write a racial slur on the walkway between St. William’s Elementary School and St. Anne’s High School.

The OPP in Lakeshore are asking anyone who may have witnessed the act, or has information relating to the incident or those responsible to contact them at 519-728-1810.

Anyone with information regarding this matter or any other incident are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.