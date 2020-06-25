WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 21-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police say he called 911 with a false claim that someone was being held hostage.

Windsor police received the 911 call on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m.

A number of patrol officers responded to investigate.

After a considerable amount of time, officers say they were able to determine that the 911 complaint had been fabricated.

Officers from the Major Crime Branch then launched an investigation into the 911 call.

A suspect was soon identified. Investigators attended a home, located and placed the suspect under arrest without incident.

The Windsor man is charged with public mischief - false report and breach of a prior release condition.

Police are warning residents that false reports to 911 tie up valuable resources.

In this matter, investigators say they were satisfied that the 911 call was made to intentionally report a fabricated incident that did not occur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.