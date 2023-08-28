Open Streets to return with new theme honouring Windsor radio star

Open Streets Windsor is back this September with a special edition in honour of a local radio pioneer.

The popular outdoor event is offering a slightly updated route, special theme honouring, “the girl with the golden ear” Rosalie Trombley, and spin-off activities throughout the day Sunday, Sept. 17, connecting the cities diverse neighbourhoods and people across the community along the way.

Rosalie Trombley with Bob Seger

Open Streets Windsor “The Big 8” Kilometre Edition 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From Sandwich Town in the West to Ford City in the East

The eight-kilometre route, spanning numerous neighbourhoods from the west end of the city to the east, will be temporarily closed to cars and open for people to walk or ride along with a variety of activities and programming to choose from. This year’s route includes Sandwich Street, University Avenue West, Riverside Drive downtown, Wyandotte Street East, and Drouillard Road.

Along with offering a space for people to walk, cycle, roller blade, and more along the route, eight unique hubs will also include free activities and entertainment.

The City will also host special entertainment at each hub to honour Big 8 radio pioneer Rosalie Trombley’s contributions to the performing arts. Tribute performers have been invited to apply to bring their act, including covers of some of the songs made famous with Rosalie’s help, to the event route. A limited number of artist honorariums will be available as part of this one-time initiative.

Also new this year, participants are encouraged to collect eight unique and complimentary vintage badges, one at each hub, featuring artistic renderings of some of Windsor’s iconic places, people and stories

Unveiling of the Rosalie Trombley Commemorative Sculpture10:30 a.m.

Corner of Riverside Drive East and McDougall Street

Members of Rosalie Trombley’s family, artist Donna Jean Mayne, sponsors, partners, media, and other very special guests will join Mayor Dilkens and City Councillors in the morning for the official unveiling of the Rosalie Trombley Commemorative Sculpture.

Grand Opening of the Rosalie Trombley Commemorative Exhibition 2:30 p.m.

Chimczuk Museum, 401 Riverside Drive West

Over at Museum Windsor’s Chimczuk Museum location, the temporary Rosalie Trombley Commemorative Exhibition will have a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony in the afternoon. Remarks from family, dignitaries, and special guests will kick things off as the exhibition opens to the public.

Screening of “Radio Revolution: The Rise and Fall of the Big 8” 6 p.m.

The Capitol Theatre’s Kelly Theatre, 121 University Avenue West

Presented in partnership with WIFF (Windsor International Film Festival), and screening at the Capitol Theatre’s intimate Kelly Theatre, Michael McNamara’s 2004 documentary covers nearly every aspect of the iconic radio station’s blaze of glory, from the technological wizardry behind its amplified “boom thump” signal to the ways CKLW furthered the careers of artists like Alice Cooper, The Guess Who, and Tony Orlando. This screening will be first-come, first-seated and available free of charge.

“The Big 8 CKLW” Remembers Rosalie 8 p.m.

The Capitol Theatre’s Pentastar Theatre, 121 University Avenue West