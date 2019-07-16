

The Canadian Press





The province is already stocking up on high-strength vaccines for this year's flu season.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is expecting this season to be a bad one.

She says the province is looking to Australia, which has reported an early flu season with unusually high activity for this time of year.

The severity is reported as low, but hospitalizations are three times what's normal for this time.

A spokeswoman says Ontario has already ordered 300-thousand more doses of high-dose flu vaccines than last year, bringing the total order to 1.2 million doses.