

CTV Windsor





The number of children in Windsor-Essex who have been confirmed with influenza is higher than last flu season.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, children under 10 years of age account for 43 per cent of documented flu cases in the region so far this year.

That is up nine per cent over last year.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed tells AM800 News flu season isn't close to over and cases are on the rise.

He notes this year’s strain is H1N1 and it’s hard on children.

"This particular strain is targeting young adults and young children,” says Dr. Ahmed. “So people who haven't been vaccinated yet, our message is for them to get the vaccine.”

Dr. Ahmed adds the vaccine is a good match with the circulating strain they have seen in the community.

The Health Unit anticipates it will have more concrete influenza statistics in February.