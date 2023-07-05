Ontario labour minister addresses workplace protections for workers in Amherstburg, Ont.

Addressing the issue of workplace and labour protection laws, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills development Monte McNaughton was on hand at Jack's Organics Greenhouse in Amherstburg Wednesday afternoon.

McNaughton is adamant that his ministry will offer protection to workers and punishment to employers.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, temporary help agencies and recruiters of foreign workers will require a licence to operate.

An investigation found some temporary help agencies illegally paying people below minimum wage and denying basic employment rights. Going forward the hope is to prevent criminals from preying on vulnerable migrant workers.

The licencing system will provide an online database and adhere to provincial standards, and banning those which don't.

"Unions obviously have a responsibility to protect their workers but I want all workers to know that if they feel unsafe, if something has happened in the workplace to call the Ministry of Labour and police, or both,” said McNaughton.

The Ministry of Labour (ON) toll free number is 1-877-202-0008.

For more information, you can visit the ministry website.