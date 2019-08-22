

CTV Windsor





The Ontario government says it will be implementing changes recommended by a group tasked with cutting costs in the province's health care system.

The changes result from 11 recommendations made by a working group looking into restricting inappropriate or overused doctor services.

The group is recommending use of more accurate sinus testing, eliminating some ineffective infertility tests and technology updates to some cardiac monitoring devices.

The changes will take effect on October 1st.